Foreign Ministry: 19 Croatian citizens have left Sudan

Podijeli :

ADJ Laure-Anne MAUCORPS ep DERRI / Etat Major des Armées / AFP

Nineteen Croatian nationals left conflict-torn Sudan on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry told the Croatian state news agency Hina on Monday.

Yesterday, the ministry said that 21 Croatian citizens, most of whom have dual citizenship, had requested assistance in repatriation.

“This repatriation, in very challenging conditions, was realised with the cooperation of the Croatian Embassy in Cairo and the… Ministry’s consular administration, with assistance from EU member states,” they said.

In cooperation with the partners, the ministry is continuing to work on the repatriation of the remaining Croatian citizens who requested it.

Many countries have been evacuating their citizens from Sudan, where hundreds of people have been killed in the past ten days in fighting for power between the army and paramilitaries.