Opposition demands dissolution of Parliament: ‘Ruling coalition has crossed the line’

On the agenda of the Croatian parliament on Wednesday is a discussion on the opposition's motion to dissolve parliament and call parliamentary elections immediately.

This is a motion that the opposition centre-left SDP party put forward in December last year as part of the parliamentary procedure due to the then ongoing “Mreza affair”. However, the opposition put forward the same motion on the eve of the protest rally on St Mark’s Square in Zagreb and accelerated the inclusion of the SDP motion on the agenda.

Representatives of the left-liberal parliamentary opposition, joined on the right by the conservative parties Most and the Croatian Sovereignists, are of the opinion that a series of HDZ party corruption scandals and the decline in living standards make it necessary to dissolve parliament and go to the polls as soon as possible. Allegedly, according to the weekly newspaper Nacional, the centre-left parties are ready to stage new protests if their proposal is not accepted.

Political analyst Zarko Puhovski believes that this initiative was a failure.

“Taking out Andrej Plenkovic and the HDZ for the opposition is an understandable political concern, but I see no point in it if there are no guarantees that something else will happen afterwards,” he said in an interview with N1 Zagreb, adding that the opposition wanted to scare the ruling party before the elections, but this means that the ruling party will try to postpone the elections as much as possible.

Meanwhile, MP Mirela Ahmetovic presented the position of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and said that the HDZ “crossed the line with the appointment of Ivan Turudic as State Attorney General and decided to prevent the public from learning about their corrupt crimes by law”.

She added that the ruling coalition has no responsibility towards Croatian citizens but is only accountable to Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in order to be rewarded for their obedience.