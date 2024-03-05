All parliamentary parties and independent MPs present financial reports for 2023

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

All 24 parliamentary parties and five independent MPs have submitted their financial reports for 2023 to the State Electoral Commission by 29 February.

Of the 165 registered political parties, 121 have submitted their financial reports for the past year.

Of the five independent MPs, Vladimir Bilek, who represents the Czech and Slovak minorities, received €54,000 from the state last year and spent €58,000; Veljko Kajtazi, who represents 12 national minorities, received €53,400 and spent €56,400; Robert Jankovics received €53,400 from the state and spent €43,100; Furio Radin, who represents the Italian minority, spent €51,300 and closed the year 2023 with a surplus of €2,200; and Ermina Lekaj Prljaskaj received €58,700 from the state and spent €54,600.

According to preliminary data, of the 999 independent MPs who were required to submit a financial report for 2023, 908 did so.

A political party that fails to submit its financial report to the State Electoral Commission and the State Audit Office can be fined between €1,327 and €13,272, while an independent MP or councillor can be fined between €265 and €2,654.