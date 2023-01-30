Daily: Croatia most dependent on personal remittances of all EU countries

Out of all EU member states, Croatia is the most dependent on the personal transfers of its citizens who live and work or just work abroad, and these transfers exceed 7 percent of the Croatian GDP, Jutarnji List daily reported on Monday.
In 2021, Croatian emigrants transferred €4.25 billion into private accounts in Croatia, per Eurostat.
After Croatia, the member states with the highest GDP share of personal transfers were Latvia and Romania with 3%.
In terms of transfers, Croatia ranks alongside Serbia. Personal transfers have greater importance for the national economy and GDP in Kosovo (18%), Bosnia and Herzegovina (10.5%) and Montenegro (10%). In Slovenia, personal transfers from abroad make up only 1.2% of its GDP.
Per Eurostat, 56% of the €131 billion of all cross-border transfers were made from one EU member state to another, but there were exceptions – 98% of the transfers from Poland, 92.% from Greece and 90% from Spain went to non-EU economies, while 90% of those to Ireland, 86% to Italy and 71% to Lithuania came from outside the EU.
Switzerland was the most attractive extra-EU country for the employment of EU citizens.
Foreigners who were employed in or moved to Croatia in 2021 transferred €534 million to their home countries, of which €226 million to an EU member state and €308 million to third countries.
In 2020, personal transfers to Croatia decreased, but in 2021 they exceeded the amount from 2019.