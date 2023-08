VIDEO Novi napad dronovima. Eksplozija u centru Moskve

MOSCOW 🇷🇺, AGAIN, HIT BY 🇺🇦 DRONE

Moscow City, an upscale neighborhood was AGAIN the target of a Ukraine 🇺🇦 drone strike.

This all weakens the 🇷🇺 upper classes’ belief that the war is “worth it” – as now they are having sleepless nights & Putin can’t save them.

🇷🇺 will lose. pic.twitter.com/swzp8U1UFW

— Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) August 23, 2023