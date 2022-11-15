Brown Hotels Group buys Rijeka-based Jadran Hoteli

Share:







Source: Goran Kovacic/PIXSELL/ILUSTRACIJA

The Israeli Brown Hotels Group is the new owner of the Rijeka-based Jadran Hoteli, specifically seven hotels, two restaurants and a tourist camp, the group said on Tuesday.

The value of the acquisition is the highest in Croatia since the purchase of the Pula-based Arena Hospitality Group hotel chain in 2017, the group said, without stating the value.

The Brown Hotels Group said it would conduct a comprehensive rebranding at all seven locations with facilities owned by Jadran Hoteli, adding that it has been successfully managing the Trogir-based Brown Beach House in Croatia for years.

The group said it planned big investment and development activities with a clear vision to transform Rijeka into an internationally recognised tourist destination.

The group’s founder and co-owner Leon Avigad said the city’s potential was enormous and that they were confident it could become a significant tourist centre in Croatia as well as globally and a destination attracting tourists from all over the world.

The city has an international airport and new nautical marinas under construction, and it is on the right track to becoming a desirable global tourist destination, he added.

The group announced that by taking over the management of Jadran Hoteli, it would implement its recognisable model of establishing unique hotels whose traits were lifestyle and cultural and nightlife attractions.

Brown Hotels Collection global executive director Oshri Deri said Jadran Hoteli had unique facilities and locations, and that the Brown Hotels Group could significantly contribute to their further development.

He said they would continue to cooperate with all current employees as well as with local experts and the local community in order to position Rijeka as a significant player on the global tourist map.

The group said it cooperated on the successful implementation of the investment with renowned domestic and foreign companies, and that due diligence was done by EY, Gark Consulting, and Colliers.