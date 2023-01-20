Croatia second fastest growing music streaming market in the world

Podijeli :

Source: Pexels

Last year Croatia was the second fastest growing music streaming market in the world, with an annual growth rate of 58 percent, according to the Luminate 2022 U.S. Year-End Music Report.

The report was compiled by Luminate, an influential company that measures the popularity of music in over 200 countries across the world. The 2022 report is based on the analysis of data from 49 countries, including Croatia.

According to the report, music streaming is the dominant way of music listening today and one of the main drivers of revenue growth in the music industry.

Last year music streaming increased by 25.6 percent, with 5.3 trillion songs streamed globally. In the United States alone, this number for the first time surpassed a trillion songs streamed in a year, reaching 1.3 trillion.

Currently the greatest demand for music streaming services is in Latin America, and the fastest growing market is Indonesia. Croatia is the second fastest growing market in the world, ahead of India, Colombia and South Korea.

The global music services available in Croatia are Apple Music, Deezer, Spotify, TIDAL, and YouTube Music.