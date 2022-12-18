Deputy Mayor: Two stadiums to be built in Zagreb in 2023-24

Podijeli :

Source: Luka Stanzl/Pixsell

Zagreb Deputy Mayor Luka Korlaet has announced that the construction of a football stadium in Kranjceviceva Street is beginning in the second half of 2023 as a prerequisite for demolishing the existing stadium and building a new one at the Maksimir location in 2024.

In an interview with Hina, Korlaet said a tender for the Maksimir stadium would be advertised early next year and that talks were underway with the Zagreb Archdiocese on solving property-rights relations so that construction could begin.

The stadium in Kranjceviceva Street is very important as the local Dinamo club as well as the national football team and other clubs will practice and play there until a new stadium is built in Maksimir, Korlaet said.

He said the project for the Kranjceviceva Street stadium, to have 12,000 seats, was ready and that he hoped construction would be co-financed by the city, the Croatian Football Federation and UEFA. Construction is expected to last a year.