“e-Business” platform cuts red tape for entrepreneurs

Source: Pixabay/ Ilustracija

The "e-Business" platform, available through the e-Citizens portal, is intended for enterprises and will contribute to cutting red tape and saving finances and time, it was pointed out on Tuesday at the presentation of the new platform.

The project, worth a total of HRK 51 million, was 85% co-financed by the European Social Fund as part of the Operational Program Efficient Human Resources 2014-2020 and was implemented over a four-year period by the Central State Office for the Development of the Digital Society (SDURDD) in cooperation with the Financial Agency (Fina) and the Agency for Information Systems and Information Technology Support (APIS IT) as project partners.

Nikola Modrusan, in charge of digital infrastructure development at SDURDD, pointed out that the goal of establishing the “e-Business” platform is to contribute to cutting red tape for entrepreneurs through electronic communication with the public administration, to achieve financial and time savings, as well as to increase the availability of the services themselves.

The platform is a kind of extension of the e-Citizens system and is intended for enterprises, micro companies and OPG family farms, and its key role is to enable business entities to communicate quickly, efficiently and easily with public administration bodies, said Modrusan.

“This will have a positive impact on the competitiveness of our companies and create new value,” he added.

Almost 1.7 million citizens use the e-Citizens system

When the platform is fully implemented, more than 450,000 different business entities will be able to use it.

Modrusan underscored that almost 1.7 million citizens use the e-Citizens system. That number is growing every day and according to the government’s program, the goal is to reach 2.5 million users by 2024.

Several tens of thousands of authorisations have already been approved

Fina’s role in the “e-Business” project was primarily to upgrade the electronic identification system, while the role of APIS IT was to enable business users to communicate electronically by developing the user mailbox.

Several tens of thousands of authorisations have already been approved electronically through the e-Business system, the director of the digital solutions sector at Fina, Andreja Kajtaz, said.