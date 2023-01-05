More and more towns modernizing their public lighting systems

Podijeli :

Source: Pixabay/Ilustracija

More and more Croatian towns and municipalities are updating their street lighting systems, aware that the replacement of outdated public lighting will bring multiple benefits, including energy efficiency and lower electricity bills.

In the recent period, the cities of Otocac, Supetar and Omis and the municipalities of Seget, Kumrovec and Karojba have decided to switch to LED street lights.

The government has granted their respective requests for loans for this purpose. All but Kumrovec have taken loans from the Croatian Bank for the Reconstruction and Development and Kumrovec has been given a loan by the Croatian Postal Bank (HPB).

The largest loan, of 15.7 million kuna (€2 million), has been granted to Omis. The new lighting systems will reduce the emission of harmful gasses.

In addition, electricity bills will be lower. For instance, the city of Otocac expects annual savings in the amount of approximately €100,000.