Contract for the construction of the new stadium in Maksimir to be signed on Wednesday

The City of Zagreb, the Croatian government and the Archdiocese of Zagreb will sign an agreement on Wednesday on the construction of the new football stadium in Zagreb's Maksimir neighbourhood.

Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, and the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Zagreb Drazen Kutlesa, will sign two agreements that will end 27-year-long ownership dispute over the land on which the Maksimir football stadium is located, which began in 1997.



The agreements pave the way for the construction of the new Maksimir stadium.



At the beginning of December, the Zagreb authorities, the government and the Archdiocese of Zagreb reached an agreement regarding the land on which the stadium is located. The agreement stipulates that the land will be donated to the City, while the City and the government will in return make ten plots of land available to the archdiocese for the construction of churches.