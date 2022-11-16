Vanja Marusic reappointed head of USKOK anti-corruption office

Share:







Source: n1

Vanja Marusic has been reappointed head of the Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime (USKOK) to a four-year term, the State Attorney's Office said on Wednesday.

USKOK said State Attorney General Zlata Hrvoj-Sipek decided to reappoint her deputy Marusic as head of USKOK.

Marusic was first appointed head of USKOK in November 2018, replacing Tamara Laptos, who is now a European prosecutor. Between January 2015 and November 2018, Marusic was the county state attorney in Rijeka.