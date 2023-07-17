Westgate Tower, Croatia’s tallest building, opens in Split

Podijeli :

Zvonimir Barisin/PIXSELL

The 110-metre-high Westgate Tower, the tallest building in Croatia, was opened in the southern coastal city of Split on Monday, property developer Westgate Group said.

The project cost €110 million and its implementation was financially supported by the Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The skyscraper has 27 floors, a ground level and six underground levels. Fifteen floors and three underground levels will be occupied by the AC Hotel by Marriott, while some floors will house the offices of telecommunications equipment manufacturer Ericsson Nikola Tesla (ENT) and several IT firms. The windows of the ENT offices have bulletproof glass designed to anti-terrorism standards.

The Westgate Tower has won the award for Best Commercial High-Rise Development at the International Property Awards in London.