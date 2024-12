VIDEO / Gruzijski oporbeni čelnik uhićen nakon prosvjeda

🚨🇬🇪GEORGIA ARRESTS OPPOSITION LEADER

Zurab Japaridze was arrested after taking part in anti-government protests outside parliament.

The Georgian government’s decision to suspend negotiations to join the European Union have sparked protests across the country in recent days.… pic.twitter.com/B6SyFWxFOS

