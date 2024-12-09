Borzan: 70 per cent of our citizens believe that green claims on products are false

Podijeli :

Biljana Borzan/EP

The competent committees of the European Parliament have given the green light for the continuation of negotiations on the certification of green claims on the market. This is a continuation of the work initiated by Croatian MEP Biljana Borzan to combat so-called greenwashing.

“Biodegradable”, “ecologically produced”, “climate neutral”, “environmentally friendly” – there are more than 1,200 different systems and quality labels in the EU that aim to present a product as more environmentally friendly than its competitors.

European Commission: 53 per cent of green claims are false

Manufacturers often use these because studies have shown that people tend to buy products that are better for the environment, even if they are more expensive.

However, the European Commission has shown that 53 per cent of such claims are false, as there is no standardised system for verifying them in the EU,” explained Borzan.

With her law Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition, Borzan has banned some of these claims and introduced a new verification system at EU level for others.

Labels must be supported by detailed plans and regular checks

This is why she supports the continuation of negotiations on the Green Claims Directive, which will further elaborate this system to ensure that only those that actually fulfil their promises can be found on shop shelves.

Labels must be supported by detailed plans, technology, budgets and regular monitoring of implementation.

“According to my research, almost 90 per cent of citizens in Croatia have noticed such claims on products. Over 80 per cent of them have never checked what is behind these claims, and 70 per cent do not believe them at all. With this proposal, we will ensure that only truthful claims appear on products and help citizens navigate the jungle of labelling on the market,” said Borzan.