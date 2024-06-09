Bosniak parties call all-Serbian assembly revival of Milosevic’s policy

Podijeli :

OLIVER BUNIC / AFP

Two leading Bosniak parties in Bosnia and Herzegovina, People and Justice (NiP) and the Party of Democratic Action (SDA), on Sunday called an all-Serbian assembly held in Belgrade on Saturday an attempt to revive Slobodan Milosevic's policy that was the cause of war and aggression in the former Yugoslavia.

“The event is actually a revival of Slobodan Milosevic’s project and the continuation of Serbia’s hegemonic policy towards its neighbours. Such a policy threatens peace, stability and makes impossible any regional cooperation between independent and sovereign countries based on respect for their sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said the NiP party, which is led by BiH Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic.

The all-Serbian assembly, which ended in Belgrade on Saturday evening, brought together representatives of Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Serb entity of Republika Srpska.

Participants in the event called for the protection of vital national interests and freedom, underlining the inseparability of Kosovo from Serbia and commitment to the Dayton Peace Agreement for Bosnia and Herzegovina, condemning any act of its violation.

The People and Justice party nevertheless said the event posed a threat to peace in the Balkans and BiH.

The biggest Bosniak party, the SDA, which is led by Bakir Izetbegovic and is now in the opposition, called on the international community to respond, calling the gathering in Belgrade an open threat.

“The messages from Belgrade and Moscow’s clear support are a warning to the USA, Great Britain and other powers that back the Dayton Peace Agreement. Serbia evidently does not respect the agreement and should be given an unambiguous warning about the possible consequences,” the SDA said.