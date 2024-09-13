CNN’s Melisa Bell to appear as guest at N1 and Weekend Media Festival in Rovinj

Podijeli :

Renowned CNN journalist Melisa Bell will be the exclusive guest of N1 at this year’s Weekend Media Festival in the Istrian town Rovinj in Croatia.

Bell will take part in a panel discussion titled “The Power and Importance of News Channels in the Era of Populism and Fake News”, organized by the regional news platform N1 in celebration of its 10th anniversary. She will be joined by the directors of N1 from Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina – Igor Bozic, Tihomir Ladisic, Katja Seruga, and Amir Zukic. Together, they will explore how global and regional media can maintain credibility and independence amid unprecedented pressures.

With nearly 30 years of experience in journalism, during which she reported on some of the most significant global events, Bell will speak about how populist leaders manipulate information and how CNN, as a media giant, manages to resist the wave of misinformation.

Bell joined CNN in 2016, becoming a key figure in covering major global events. She has informed viewers about pivotal developments in Europe, including the French presidential elections, the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of antisemitism, Brexit, and the Notre Dame Cathedral fire. In addition to her expertise in European affairs, she is also a knowledgeable reporter on Africa, where her coverage earned her an Emmy nomination.

More recently, Bell has focused on reporting from Ukraine, closely following events on the ground for months. Prior to her work at CNN, she spent seven years as a political correspondent for the BBC, covering Westminster and solidifying her reputation as a top political journalist.

N1, a regional news platform launched in 2014, is recognized for its professional and objective journalism and independent editorial stance. Since its inception, N1 has been a partner of CNN, and the celebration of its 10th anniversary also marks a decade of successful collaboration with one of the world’s largest media organizations.