Croatia’s inflation rate slows down for 2nd month in row in January

Prices of goods and services for personal consumption, measured by the consumer price index, were 12.7% higher this January compared to January 2022, and compared to December 2022, they have stayed the same, the Croatian state statistics bureau (DZS) said on Thursday.

According to the European Classification of Individual Consumption according to Purpose, the highest year on year price increase in January was recorded in the group of restaurants and hotels (19.5%), followed by food and drinks (17.3%).

Prices of furniture were up 16.6%, while the prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels went up 15.9%.

The prices of clothes and footwear rose by 13.8%, recreation and culture by 10.4%, transport by 6.6%, health by 6.4% and alcoholic beverages and tobacco by 5.7%.

On the month, the European Classification of Individual Consumption according to Purpose shows that the highest price increase in January was recorded in the group of restaurants and hotels (2.5%), followed by food and drinks (1.5%).

The biggest month on month decline in January was recorded in the category of clothes and footwear (-11.5%), which is the result of seasonal sale.