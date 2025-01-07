Primorac spends four times more on election campaign than Milanovic

Podijeli :

HINA/POOL/Damir Sencar/PIXSELL

Presidential candidate Dragan Primorac (HDZ party and partners) spent €854,000 on his campaign until last week, while Zoran Milanovic (SDP party and partners) spent €215,000. This is according to the financial reports published on Tuesday by the State Electoral Commission (DIP).

Primorac made these expenditures between 18 September 2024 and 3 January 2025, while Milanovic’s expenditures covered the period from 25 November 2024 to 3 January 2025.

The maximum permissible expenditure for both election rounds is €1,274,138.96 for each candidate.

Primorac received €387,526 in donations from 637 donors, while Milanovic received €15,362 from just 15 donors.

Both candidates can continue to collect donations until the end of the campaign, which ends on Friday 10 January at midnight.

The final campaign expenses of both candidates will be announced in February, as they have to submit their final campaign finance reports to the DIP by 11 February.