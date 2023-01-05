Second women’s slalom race in Zagreb cancelled due to unusually warm weather

Podijeli :

Source: Matija Habljak / PIXSELL via Xinhua via Guliver

The second slalom race that women Alpine skiers were expected to compete in on Mt Sljeme in Zagreb as part of the 2023 Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, was cancelled on Thursday due to warm temperatures and wind, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation said.

On Wednesday, U.S. Alpine skier Mikaela Schiffrin won the first slalom race of the Snow Queen Trophy and today she could have equalled the record held by her compatriot Lindsey Vonn, who has 82 World Cup victories.

Schiffrin will be after the record on Saturday and Sunday, when two giant slalom races are expected to be held at Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. The slopes for the slalom races run on Wednesday by female skiers in Zagreb and by male skiers in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany, had to be adapted due to lack of snow.