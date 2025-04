U Švedskoj dignuti helikopteri, ide se od vrata do vrata u potrazi za napadačem

#BREAKING 🇸🇪 Several people have reportedly been killed in a mass shooting at Vaksala Square in central Uppsala, Sweden. A major police operation is underway following reports of gunfire.

Police said they received calls about loud bangs in the city centre. A large area has been… pic.twitter.com/3wFUUbXKKe

— 凤凰欧洲 PhoenixCNE News (@PhoenixCNE_News) April 29, 2025