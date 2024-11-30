Average net and gross salaries increase in all counties

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

The average monthly net and gross salaries paid per employee in legal entities increased in all counties in Q3 2024 compared to the same period last year, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS) reported.

The average monthly net salary paid per employee in legal entities in Q3 2024, compared to the same period of 2023, saw the highest increase in Pozega-Slavonia and Sibenik-Knin counties, rising by 17% to €1,211 and €1,260, respectively.

The average net salary increased the least in Istria County, by 12.6% to €1,236.

The highest average monthly net salary paid per employee in legal entities in the third quarter of 2024 was recorded in the City of Zagreb, amounting to €1,525, an increase of 13.6% compared to the same period last year.

The lowest net salary was recorded in Virovitica-Podravina County, amounting to €1,169, up 16.2% from Q3 2023.

The national average during this period was €1,320, a 14.5% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

The average monthly gross salary paid per employee in legal entities rose in all counties in Q3 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The largest increase was observed in Lika-Senj County, where the average monthly gross salary rose by 17.3% to €1,672, while the smallest increase was recorded in Istria County, by 12.3% to €1,690.

The highest average monthly gross salary per employee was recorded in the City of Zagreb, amounting to €2,206, an increase of 14.1% from Q3 2023, while the lowest was recorded in Virovitica-Podravina County, at €1,560, 16% up from Q3 2023.

At the national level, the average monthly gross salary paid per employee in legal entities amounted to €1,829, 14.5% up from Q3 2023.