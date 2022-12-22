Average price of rent for farming land inches up to €108 per hectare in 2021

Podijeli :

Source: Unsplash / Ilustracija

The average rental rate of arable land in Croatia in 2021 amounted to HRK 808 (€108) per hectare, which is HRK 15 (€2) more than in 2020, according to the data presented by the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS).

The statistics indicate that in 2021 the average grassland rent was HRK 528 per hectare or HRK 3 more year-on-year whereas pastures increased by HRK 6 to HRK 349 per hectare.

In Pannonian Croatia, the average rent of arable land in 2021 was HRK 832 per hectare, of grassland HRK 490 per hectare and of pastures HRK 295 per hectare.

The average rent of arable land along the Adriatic coast was HRK 664 per hectare, of meadows (grassland) HRK 589 per hectare and of pastures HRK 493 per hectare.

In northern Croatia, the average farmland rent rate was HRK 837 per hectare, the average rent for meadows was HRK 667 per hectare and for pastures HRK 525 per hectare.

In the Zagreb City area, the average arable land rent rate was HRK 926 per hectare and for meadows HRK 722 per hectare.

The DZS notes that its data is based on data provided by e Paying Agency for Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development and the ministry of agriculture.

(€1 = HRK 7.5)