Croatia sets 29 December for presidential election

N1 / Nataša Vidaković

Unlike five years ago, when the elections were held before Christmas, this year's Croatian presidential election will take place just before New Year's Day, on Sunday, 29 December.

The government is expected to officially announce this decision on Thursday.

This will be the eighth presidential election since the country’s independence in 1991 and the third time Croatian voters will go to the polls in 2024, after the parliamentary election in April and the European Parliament election in June.

So far, 12 people have expressed their interest in running for the five-year presidential term. To secure a place on the ballot, each person must collect at least 10,000 valid voter signatures, regardless of whether they are supported by political parties or running as an independent.

Signature for only one candidate

Voter signatures must be collected on forms designed and regulated by the State Electoral Commission (DIP). All adult Croatian citizens are entitled to support one candidate, but each voter can only support one candidate.

Currently, eight men and four women are expected to run. They include incumbent President Zoran Milanovic, independent candidate Dragan Primorac, who is supported by the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), Miro Bulj from the Most party, lawyer and historian Tomislav Jonjic, Drazen Keleminec, leader of the autochthonous Croatian Party of Rights (HSP), Mislav Kolakusic, leader of the Law and Justice party, entrepreneur Niko Tokic-Kartelo and former journalist and trade union leader Anton Filic.

The female candidates include the independent Marija Selak-Raspudic, Ivana Kekin, candidate of the Mozemo party, Branka Lozo, representative of the newly founded DOMiNO party, and the independent candidate Aurora Weiss.

In addition to Croatia, Croatian citizens will cast their votes in over 50 countries worldwide. In the last election, there were 47 countries.

The president will be elected by a majority of the votes cast. If no candidate wins the majority of votes on 29 December, the two leading candidates will go into a run-off election, which is scheduled for a fortnight later.