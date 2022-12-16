Croatia’s inflation at 13.5 pct in November, highest rate in nearly 25 years

Podijeli :

Source: Pixabay/Ilustracija

Croatia's consumer prices index in November 2022 jumped 13.5 percent year-on-year in November 2022, reaching a new 25-year high as this was the highest year-on-year jump since records began in January 1998.

The latest figures, released on Friday by the state statistics bureau, showed that inflation has picked up from the already high rate in October 2022, when it was at 13.2 percent.

Compared with November 2021, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased the most, by 19.2 percent on average, followed by prices of restaurant and hotel services (+17 percent), furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance (+16.6 percent), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (+16.5 percent), transport (+13.3 percent), miscellaneous goods and services (+11.6 percent), recreation and culture (+9.1 percent), clothing and footwear (+5.8 percent), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (+4.6 percent), and communication (+0.9 percent).

The rise in inflation rate in November was mainly driven by increases in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages (+4.98 percentage points), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (+2.78 pp), transport (+1.96 pp), furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance (+0.95 pp), and restaurants and hotels (+0.85 pp).

The state statistics bureau also released data on inflation measured using the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which is a method used by EU countries to compare inflation rates between them.

The HICP showed that prices of goods and services for personal consumption in November 2022 increased by 13.0 percent compared with November 2021.