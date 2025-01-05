Croatia’s Ljutic wins Kranjska Gora race to take lead in slalom and overall World Cup standings

Podijeli :

Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP, Ilustracija

Croatian skier Zrinka Ljutic on Sunday won the women's slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, and with her second consecutive slalom victory in the FIS Ski World Cup, she took the lead in both the slalom and the overall World Cup standings.

Ljutic and Swiss skier Wendy Holdener shared the first place after the first run, and in the second run, Ljutic posted the fastest time again and beat Holdener by 16 hundredths of a second.

Third place went to Swedish skier Anna Swenn Larsson (+1.19).

Last week, Ljutic claimed her first career win in the FIS Ski World Cup in the Semmering slalom race in Austria.

Today’s victory marks the first Croatian win in the Slvenian ski resort of Kranjska Gora, and Ljutic achieved what neither Ivica nor Janica Kostelic, best Croatian skiers in the past, could.

With the new 100 points, Ljutic now leads the World Cup standings with a total of 456 points, ahead of Swedish skier Sara Hector (447) and Swiss skier Camille Rast (433). In the slalom standings, the 20-year-old from Zagreb is in first place with 309 points, ahead of Rast (305).