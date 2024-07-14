Croatia’s PM slams attempted assassination of Trump

Podijeli :

Rebecca DROKE / AFP

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has condemned the attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump, stressing that political violence is the greatest threat to democracy.

“I strongly condemn the attack on former President Trump and wish him a speedy recovery. Political violence is unacceptable and it is the greatest threat to democracy,” Plenkovic wrote on X.

Trump was lightly injured in an attack at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. He was shot by a 20-year-old assailant who was killed by the police. The FBI has declared the shooting, which occurred on Saturday evening, an attempted assassination.