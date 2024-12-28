Election silence in effect ahead of Sunday’s presidential polls in Croatia

Podijeli :

Dusko Jaramaz/PIXSELL

At midnight Friday, a two-day election silence began in Croatia ahead of election Sunday when 3,762,224 voters have the right to decide who, among eight candidates, will serve as the country's president for the next five years.

The silence will remain in effect until Sunday at 7 p.m., when polling stations close. There will be 6,755 polling stations in Croatia and abroad.

During the election silence, all campaigning, publishing of election result projections, and dissemination of unofficial election results are prohibited.

It is also forbidden to publish photos of candidates in public media, their statements or interviews, as well as any references to their statements or written works.

Although the law does not impose penalties for violations of election silence during presidential elections, the State Electoral Commission (DIP) urges candidates, their supporting parties, and other legal and natural persons to respect the silence.

DIP calls on them not to present or explain presidential candidates’ programmes or to call for votes for specific candidates during this period.

It also asks them not to call voters, send texts or emails, or post new promotional content on social media.

Election silence must also be respected by media

DIP also calls on media to respect election silence, urging them to refrain from publishing photos, statements, or broadcasting press conferences, public events, or public addresses by candidates, regardless of whether they relate directly to election campaigns or any other topics.

It also calls for the removal of all content representing election campaigns, such as advertisements, links, and visual banners on websites that direct users to the websites of election participants.

Violations of election silence can be reported to DIP via email.

On 29 December, Croatia will hold its eighth presidential election since gaining independence. The candidates are incumbent President and SDP candidate Zoran Milanović, HDZ candidate Dragan Primorac, Bridge candidate Miro Bulj, We Can! candidate Ivana Kekin, DOMiNO candidate Branka Lozo, and independent candidates Marija Selak Raspudić, Tomislav Jonjić, and Niko Tokić Kartelo.