Excitement in Milanovic’s headquarters: ‘I hope this is the beginning of the end for the HDZ’

Igor Kralj/PIXSELL

Applause broke out at Zoran Milanovic's headquarters when the exit polls arrived, showing almost 78 per cent in favour of the current president.

“They really confirm what we already knew, that the message would be significant. Voters want Milanovic to remain president, but they have also shown that they no longer want the HDZ party. This is also a message that people appreciate Milanovic,” said the leader of the Centre Party and Mayor of Split Ivica Puljak, adding:

“Maybe we don’t agree with Milanovic one hundred per cent, but we agree on most things. Besides, Andrej Plenkovic did something unbelievable after the first round – he practically abandoned his own candidate. This confirms that they don’t care about anyone but themselves and are ready to abandon anyone.”

He emphasised that he expects Milanovic to continue the fight against the HDZ, especially to ensure that they do not occupy all institutions. But he also hopes for the beginning of co-operation with Plenkovic. And not only that.

“I hope that this is the beginning of the end for the HDZ. We will continue this in Split in the local elections, and I believe in the county as well. Let this be a promise for the next parliamentary elections,” Puljak concluded.