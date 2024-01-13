FM Grlic-Radman attends marking of Croatian People Day in Montenegro

Podijeli :

N1 / F.Z.

The Croatian national minority in Montenegro is marking Croatian People Day on Saturday, including Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman, who supported the minority as well as Montenegro on its European journey.

In Tivat, he met with the vice presidents of Tivat and Kotor municipalities, after which he met with Montenegrin Foreign Minister Filip Ivanovic.

“There are many topics, from the status of the Croatian community to the issue of Croatian Home, a building built, rebuilt by the Croats, with constant threats they it will be taken from them. We talked about the plaque for the infamous Morinj camp, the issue of the name of the city swimming pool and other outstanding issues, which are actually easy to solve but are first and foremost political issues,” Grlic-Radman told the press afterwards.

Tonight, he will attend traditional mass at St. Tryphon’s Cathedral in Kotor and a ceremony marking Croatian People Day in Tivat, organised by the Croatian National Council of Montenegro.

Croatian People Day in Montenegro is observed on 13 January in memory of the day in 809 when the relics of St. Tryphon were transferred to Kotor. On this day, the Croatian flag is hoisted on the municipal buildings in Tivat and Kotor.

According to Montenegro’s 2011 population census, 6,021 citizens declared themselves as Croats, or 0.97% of the country’s population.

In his greetings on the occasion of Croatian People Day, Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic said that “only united in respect for diversity can we build together bridges which connect our cultures and traditions, whereby we shape a future that will be open, inclusive and prosperous for all.”

Tomorrow, Grlic-Radman will attend mass at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Bar and meet with the Croatian community.