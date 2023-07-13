PM assures public that issue of surplus gas sale will be cleared up ‘completely’

Podijeli :

The situation with the HEP power utility's sale of surplus gas will be cleared up completely and some decisions will be made if necessary, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Thursday, adding that the whole situation has no impact on citizens as gas and electricity prices remain the same.

“We’ll thoroughly analyse the situation based on the reports we received from Plinacro, HERA, HROTE and HEP. A parliamentary debate will be held. We want to clear up the situation completely and, if necessary, make some decisions,” he said at a cabinet session.

According to him, more will be said at today’s hearings at the parliamentary Economy Committee to be attended by Economy Minister Davor Filipovic, HEP CEO Frane Barbaric, and the heads of Plinacro, HERA, and HROTE.

Plenkovic said the energy crisis was caused by the Russian aggression on Ukraine which led to gas and energy price hikes. Thanks to the government’s decisions, gas and electricity prices in Croatia have remained affordable, he added.

“The government’s policy was aimed at safeguarding social cohesion and preventing a social fracture. It succeeded completely,” he said. “There has always been enough gas, electricity, energy.”

HEP played an important role in that, he said, adding that the state company was an instrument to ensure prices and sufficient gas during the crisis.