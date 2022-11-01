Serbia puts armed forces on alert

Share:







Source: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP, Ilustracija

On orders of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, the Serbian Armed Forces were put on alert on Monday, and their level of combat readiness has been raised because of the situation in Kosovo, said Serbia’s Defense Minister Milos Vucevic, news agency Fonet reported.

Vucevic told Happy TV channel that Serbia is “a serious country” which is why “no one should play war games.”

“We cannot be relaxed, and we advocate a dialogue,” Vucevic said.

He said the military is prepared to carry out all orders of Armed Forces Supreme Commander and Serbian President Vucic, protecting all Serbian citizens, including Serbs in Kosovo, and that “no one should doubt that.”

“Serbia is in favor of dialogue. It is better to negotiate for one thousand days, than to spend a single day in trenches,” said Vucevic.

He cautioned that, when Serbia talks about peace and stability, that does not mean that it is weak or a coward, because its military is much stronger than it used to be, but that it acts on the orders of the state leadership and President.