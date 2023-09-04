United Group appoints Alexandra Delvenakiotis as Group VP Corporate Affairs

Podijeli :

United Grupa

United Group, the leading provider of telecommunications services and media in Southeast Europe, announced Monday the appointment of Alexandra Delvenakiotis as Group Vice President Corporate Affairs, effective from the 1st September 2023.

Operating within United Group in Serbia are the companies SBB and its services EON and Total TV, Shoppster, while the media content is broadcast by television station and portals N1, Nova and Sport Klub,

Alexandra succeeds Dragica Pilipovic Chaffey in the role. Dragica has been an integral part of United Group’s management team since 2008. In 2009 she became Managing Director of SBB and has been Group Vice President Corporate Affairs since 2015. Dragica will remain with United Group as an Advisor on Government Affairs and will continue her excellent work as the Chair of the Board of the SBB Foundation, said UM.

Alexandra joins United Group from The Adecco Group where she held the role of Vice President External Communications and Media Relations. She brings over 18 years of experience in public affairs, media relations and corporate communications. Much of this has been in the media and telecoms sectors, having previously held the roles of Group Director Communications and Public Affairs at Ringier Axel Springer Media AG and Vice President Corporate Communications at Sky (DACH).

Victoriya Boklag, CEO of United Group said “We are delighted to welcome Alexandra to the team. Her exceptional track record delivering board-level communications and public affairs strategy for global businesses will be invaluable to United Group as we continue to expand our footprint in new EU markets. She will play a key role in developing the group’s relationships with all external stakeholders and lead the group’s media relations as we look to consolidate recent acquisitions and strengthen the visibility of United Group’s best-in class digital service offering across all markets.”

“On behalf of everyone at United Group, I also want to take this opportunity to offer our heartfelt thanks to Dragica for all that she has done for our company. Dragica joined SBB from EBRD and with their support helped to make SBB the regional market leader in digital TV and broadband services that it is today. As Group Vice President Corporate Affairs she has been an important external ambassador for the company as well as playing an integral role in management decision-making as the company has evolved. She will continue to play a vital role as Adviser on Government Affairs to the Board and to Alexandra as she starts her new role,” she added.

Alexandra has an MA degree in Media & Communication Studies from the Freie Universität Berlin; a Postgraduate Master in European Studies from the Humboldt University Berlin / Stanford Oversea Studies Centre Berlin; and an International Executive MBA from ESADE Business School. She has Greek, German and Swiss nationality.

Dutch-based United Group is the leading telecommunications and media operator in South-East Europe. Active in eight countries, the company has more than 15 million users and nearly 15,000 employees. It generates almost €2.7 billion in annual revenues.

United Group has the widest network coverage in the region and offers users the most attractive selection of TV content from around the world. Significant investments in digital infrastructure, content and technology ensure the excellence of the products and services it provides to customers. United Group has been majority owned by BC Partners, one of the largest global investment companies, since March 2019.