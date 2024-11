Ministri EU-a raspravljat će o prekidu političkog dijaloga s Izraelom

After a year of unheeded pleas about the situation in Gaza, we cannot continue with business as usual.

I have proposed to EU Member States to ban import of products from illegal settlements and to suspend the political dialog with Israel.

Read my blog:https://t.co/n9BM5UbW5n pic.twitter.com/PdeMiYPfyy

— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) November 15, 2024