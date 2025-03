Putin donio novu naredbu, sprema se na rat širih razmjera? Zelenski: Europi se može dogoditi što i nama

Today in Bucha, I said that we all want to end this war as soon as possible, with guaranteed security, lasting peace, and dignity. What does “with dignity” mean? That Russia must not gain any benefit from this war, and must not evade just accountability for what it has done. pic.twitter.com/pP73PAtzce

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 31, 2025