Bitcoin na povijesnoj razini, prešao 100.000 dolara, analitičar: To znači tri stvari

If you bought $100 of Bitcoin when Coinbase was founded in June 2012, it would now be worth about $1,500,000.

If you kept the $100 USD you’d only be able to purchase about $73 worth of goods today.

Bitcoin is the best performing asset of the last 12 years, and it’s still early… pic.twitter.com/dvBgX5K7or

— Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) December 5, 2024