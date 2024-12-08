About 100 Croatian citizens in Syria, no repatriation expected for now

Podijeli :

REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano

There are about a hundred Croatian citizens in Syria, but due to the complex security situation following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, repatriation is not likely to happen at this point, the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs said on Sunday.

“There are about a hundred Croatian citizens in Syria, and we have received about ten inquiries about possibilities for extraction from the country,” Tomislav Lendic, a spokesman for the ministry, told Hina earlier.

“Considering the current security situation in Syria, which is rapidly deteriorating, it is not realistic to expect any repatriation activities at this time,” the ministry said in a press release.

“The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, in coordination with the Croatian Embassy in Egypt, other European Union member states, and the EU External Action Service, continues to monitor the situation in Syria,” it added.

On Sunday, Syrian rebels entered Damascus and overthrew Bashar al-Assad’s regime almost without any resistance. The largest rebel group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), announced that it seeks an orderly transfer of power.