Belgrade to host the first regional Forbes Adria Power Women’s Summit

Forbes Adria is proud to announce its first regional event – the Power Women’s Summit, which will take place in Belgrade on 4 September. This event will bring together exceptional women from various industries such as business, healthcare, fashion, marketing and sports, women who push boundaries every day and inspire others with their stories.

With over 100 years of tradition, Forbes is synonymous with excellence and innovation in business. Through its media platforms and events, Forbes promotes success, leadership and innovation that changes the world. The Forbes Adria Power Women’s Summit continues this mission and provides a space for inspiration, networking and professional growth.

The aim is to shed light on the challenges facing modern women and raise awareness of all women’s issues

“We are very proud to host the prestigious Forbes Adria Summit for the first time in the region. We will showcase exceptional, successful women who have made a difference in their fields and provide a platform for the development of a new generation of female leaders. I believe it is important to recognise and support women in business, technology, the arts and many other fields, as their contributions are shaping the future for us all,” said Aleksandra Subotic, CEO of United Media, which operates five licenced editions of Forbes.

The aim of the first Forbes Adria Summit is not only to shed light on the challenges facing modern women and raise awareness of all women’s issues, but also to offer constructive ideas and solutions through the presentations of the panellists – successful businesswomen from around the world and the region.

Our goal is to inspire and motivate action! #sheforchange

United Media, the leading media company in Southeast Europe, launched licenced Forbes editions in November 2023. Since its inception, the portals in Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Slovenia have been recognised as a meeting place for business people, offering a unique perspective on economic, entrepreneurial and investment opportunities in their respective countries.