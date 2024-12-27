Books by Croatian authors D. Ugresic, D. Karakas among the best books in the world in 2024

Podijeli :

Ilustracija/Pexels, Pixabay

Two Croatian books translated into English have been named among the 12 best works of translated literature in the world for 2024 by the prestigious magazine The Paris Review, Croatian publisher OceanMore reported on Friday.

Dubravka Ugresic’s “A Muzzle for Witches” and Damir Karakas’ “Celebration” made it onto the prestigious list.

Ugresic is described as a brilliant thinker

The first part of “A Muzzle for Witches”, originally published by Naklada Ljevak, serves as an extended tribute to Ugresic’s iconic character Stefica Cvek. The second part contains a conversation with the literary theorist and feminist Merima Omeragic, in which Ugresic addresses contemporary social pathologies.

Ugresic, who is known for her anti-nationalist stance, is described as a brilliant thinker and accomplished stylist. According to The Paris Review, “it’s hard to imagine a better writer to read and recommend in these frightening and uncertain times,” says OceanMore.

Karakas’ novel, published by OceanMore, was made into a film of the same name. The film premiered at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival and won the Grand Golden Arena for Best Film at the Pula Film Festival.

“Celebration” is praised as an impressive work

The American critic Robert Allen Papinchak praised “Celebration” as a breathtaking work reminiscent of Boris Pasternak and Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn. The novel is also described as one that captivates the reader long after they have put it down.

Both books have been translated into English by award-winning literary translator Ellen Elias-Bursac.

A “Muzzle for Witches” was published by New York-based Open Letter Books and “Celebration” by San Francisco-based Two Lines Press.