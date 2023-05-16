Borrell: Tragedies in Serbia a stark reminder of importance of arms control

Podijeli :

JOHANNA GERON / POOL / AFP, Ilustracija

Dramatic events, such as the recent tragic incidents in Serbia, are a stark reminder of the importance of working together to combat small arms trafficking and traffickers, said European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell opening the fourth high-level meeting on the Regional Roadmap for Comprehensive Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Control in the Western Balkans.

Extending condolences to the victims of the recent tragic shooting incidents in Serbia on his own and on behalf of the European Commission, Borrell spoke of the harsh reality.

“One may think that these things do not happen in Europe, but yes, unhappily, they happen. And in order for them to happen, they have to have arms… Such dramatic events are a stark reminder of the importance of working together to combat small arms trafficking and traffickers,” said Borrell.

He assessed that working together will make Europe safer, and stressed the importance of the weapons collection campaign launched by the Serbian government with the European Union’s (EU) support.

“This shows how valuable, how important our security cooperation is in contributing to the security of our citizens,” he said.

Borrell stressed that illicit arms trafficking is “a serious threat to our peace and stability,” “a multifaceted threat that impacts the stability of the region, states [and] societies, and increases the risk of terrorist attacks.”

“We need to fight it… from many angles, with all our tools, across all borders, while ensuring that the measures that are taken after such tragic incidents remain in line with international standards. We share a common objective [which] is to increase the European security, to protect all of our citizens – be it here, in the European Union, and also, and I want to stress it, in our future Member States… We are convinced … that there is not going to be a safe European Union without a stable, strong and peaceful Western Balkans,” said Borrell calling for joint action.

He added that since 2002 the European Union has invested above over 38 million euros in arms control activities in the Western Balkans region.

“I wish to pay tribute to our Western Balkans partners because you have taken ownership of the Roadmap as an investment in your region and in your citizens,” said Borrell, nothing that “notable progress” has been achieved in all areas.

“I think we are on track. The Roadmap has also become a blueprint for other regions in the world, and it is something that we should be proud of,” said Borrell.

He stressed that the EU wants to continue supporting the Roadmap beyond 2024, which is when it expires, and added that last November the EU Council adopted a decision allocating another 4 million euros for the project over the next three years.

“In 2024, we will review, together with the Member States, how we can further support the process because unhappily, we will not be able to solve it in just the next four years,” said the EC Vice President.