Businesses in textile industry net €12m in profit in 2021

Podijeli :

BERTRAND GUAY / AFP

Business in the textile industry in 2021 registered a net profit of €12 million, which was 7.8% more than in 2020, show the data provided by the Finance Agency.

In 2021, a total of 346 businesses were registered in Croatia’s textile sector, employing 3,351 workers, or 4.3% (151 workers) fewer than in 2020.

Those 346 businesses had the earnings in the amount of €250 million, up 16.3%, while their expenditures increased 16.8% to €240 million.

The companies that ran on a profit basis, wrapped up 2021 in the black by €13.7 million, up 2.2%, while those loss-making companies reduced the aggregate loss by 26.2% to €1.62 million.

A total of 244 (70.5% of those 346 businesses) ran on a profit in 2021, and the remaining 102 enterprises ( 29.5%) made losses in 2021.

The average monthly wage in the textile industry was €660, rising by 7.3% on the year in the sector. However, the average take-home pay in this sector was 21.6% lower than the national average (€842).

In the terms of total earnings, the Oroslavje-based Aquafilcro was the best performer €37 million.

In the terms of profit, the Zabok-based Meditex had the highest net profit, €1.45 million.