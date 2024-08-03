Construction temporarily halted in Donja Suvaja as activists fight to protect Una River

Podijeli :

In the village of Donja Suvaja, Croatia, near the Bosnian border, a struggle to protect the Una River has been ongoing for days. Citizens and activists from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, and Serbia have united against the alleged illegal construction of a small hydroelectric plant that threatens to destroy the source of one of Europe's most beautiful rivers. The gathered activists have reached an agreement with the construction workers to halt the building until Monday, pending inspection results.

The importance of preserving this pristine natural gem of the Una-Sana Canton and all of Bosnia and Herzegovina is recognized by many, including the youth.

“I am glad to be here today. I’m particularly pleased to be here on behalf of the Youth Council of Bosanska Krupa. When we talk about the Una, I must emphasize that the Una is our identity. We came with the motto that Una is our identity. We are children of the Una. I believe it is crucial to provide support, just as the people of this place are doing, because the Una belongs to all of us,” said Ismet Besic, president of the Youth Council of Bosanska Krupa.

Numerous public figures from the three countries have supported the protests, including Darko Rundek, who performed a concert at the site the day before. Following the concert, a film about the rescue of the Kruscica River was shown in Srb. The urgency of stopping these works is underscored by the fact that the Una is part of the protected Natura 2000 area, as emphasized by the Una National Park representatives.

“Sometimes we travel over a hundred kilometers in both directions. We do this wholeheartedly. If this continues, we will all face consequences. A few days ago, we celebrated the 50th Una Regatta and enjoyed it, but everything happening here will affect us in Bihac. Anyone with common sense should stop this, and more of us will join until it ends. It’s challenging for citizens of another country to influence another country’s legislation, but they should respect their laws. We are standing by a hydrological monument from 1968, a protected area on both sides. It’s unbelievable that in this day and age, under EU standards, someone can devastate one of the world’s most beautiful rivers,” said Alen Zulic, director of Una National Park.

Additionally, considering that the source of the Una, where the construction is taking place, is just a few kilometers from the Bosnia and Herzegovina border, it is absurd that Croatian authorities did not consult with BiH regarding this project. A similar situation occurred with the radioactive waste disposal site at Trgovska Gora.