Croatia 2024 Google Trends: A year of football, films and national interest

Pixabay/ilustracija

The Google 2024 Annual Report reveals the top search trends in Croatia and gives an insight into the nation’s interests over the past year. Football dominated searches, with Euro 2024 proving to be the most googled term.

Top searches included matches involving the Croatian national team, including Croatia vs Italy, Croatia vs Albania and Croatia vs Portugal, which captured the attention of fans during the European Championships.

In second place is the DIP (State Electoral Commission), which draws the public’s attention to political events, while Croatian Eurosong representative Baby Lasagna secures third place.

When it comes to entertainment, Croatians showed a keen interest in films. “Deadpool & Wolverine” led the film search, followed by “It Ends With Us”,” a film adaptation of the popular novel. Other top films were “Oppenheimer”,” “Inside Out 2” and “Dune: Part Two.”

The Olympic Games also topped the list for sports-related searches, showing that Croatians’ enthusiasm for global competitions goes beyond football.