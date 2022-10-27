Croatia has bsorbed €8.35bn from EU structural and investment funds since 2013

Share:







Source: Image by Photo Mix from Pixabay

Between 2013 and 22 October 2022, Croatia absorbed €8.35 billion from European structural and investment funds (ESIF), or 77.8% of its allocation, the Ministry of Regional Development and EU Funds said on Thursday.

Minister Natasa Tramisak presented a report on ESIF absorption at today’s cabinet meeting, which was then adopted, the Ministry said in a statement.

Croatia was allocated €10.73 billion from ESIF for 2014-2020. By 20 October this year, projects worth €13.73 billion had been agreed, which is 127.93% of the allocation.

A total of €8.35 billion was disbursed, or 77.81% of the allocation, and €6.9 billion was certified, or 64.34% of the allocation.

If €763.17 million from the REACT EU programme and €597.56 million from the Rural Development Programme is added to the original ESIF 2014-2020 allocation of €10.73 billion, the total allocation until 2023 is €12.09 billion.

Between 2013 and 20 October 2022, the difference between the amount paid from the EU budget into the Croatian state budget and the amount paid by Croatia into the EU budget is HRK 55.52 billion in favour of the Croatian budget. If the advance payment for the National Recovery and Resilience Plan is included, the difference is HRK 66.92 billion in favour of Croatia, the statement said.

(€1 = HRK 7.5)