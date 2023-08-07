Croatia sending emergency assistance to flood-ravaged areas in Slovenia

Podijeli :

Goran Rovan/F.A. BOBO

The Croatian government on Monday held a conference call to approve the delivery of emergency assistance to the flooded areas of Slovenia.

On Sunday, Ljubljana activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism due to the severe floods, and it requested construction machinery to be dispatched. The Croatian government today decided to grant the request and send necessary construction machines within the next 24 hours.

Also the government gave a greenlight for Croatian Army troops to cross the border with Slovenia in order to provide necessary humanitarian aid to the flood-ravaged Slovenian areas and to help in dealing with the consequences of the natural disaster that has taken several lives.

According to the Slovenian authorities, this has been the worst flood situation recorded in the country in recent history. Casualties have been confirmed, and thousands had to be evacuated from their homes, while severe weather conditions are persisting and the swollen rivers are overflowing across the country.