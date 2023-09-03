Croatian Army personnel sent to Slovenia to set up bridge following floods

Podijeli :

N1 Slovenija

Croatian Army personnel have been dispatched to Slovenia to set up a temporary bridge over the River Dreta and help the local population in removing the consequences of a severe storm, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Sunday.

It will be the first time that the Croatian Army sets up a Bailey M-1 bridge outside Croatia and its third mission to Slovenia since the country was hit by a devastating storm and flooding, the statement said.

The bridge will be installed in the village of Lačja Vas in the municipality of Nazarje where a bridge collapsed in the storm. It will be 27.43 metres long and 3.23 metres wide and will provide a link to other parts of the country.

Croatian Army personnel returned from Slovenia in late August after spending 20 days helping in relief efforts in the municipalities of Ljubno, Nazarje, Luče and Rečica and on the River Savinja.