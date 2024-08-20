Croatian pensioners call for protest: ‘Enough is enough!’

Podijeli :

The "Pensioners Together" (BUZ) bloc announces a protest. They declare that this year's International Day of Older Persons, which is celebrated on the first of October, should be marked with a protest because of the increasing poverty and the continuing neglect of pensioners by the government.

“BUZ announces a protest against poverty, which will take place on Ban Josip Jelacic Square in Zagreb, where we will clearly and loudly say NO to the government’s policy that constantly impoverishes pensioners, and not only them. In addition to pensioners themselves, we especially invite NGOs and political parties that stand up for pensioners and are not allied with the government, as well as all others who feel existentially threatened by the government’s policy, to join us in a common struggle,” the bloc’s statement reads.

“In addition to the huge increase in ministerial salaries, to appease the anger of pensioners, the government has once again resorted to the usual carrot (and stick) tactic, promising to review the formula for adjusting pensions from the current 70:30 to 85:15 by the end of the year, forgetting that this was supposed to have been in place since 1 July this year and that it is only a difference of ten euros. The promise of a permanent, one-off, annual pension supplement (the so-called ’13th pension’) of 150-200 euros is being brought up again, ignoring the fact that ‘workers’ pensions’ are being cut by more than 200 euros every month due to a poor calculation formula.”

Pensioners are getting poorer with every “record” pension adjustment

“Pensioners have given too much to society and continue to give, begging the government like beggars in their ‘third’ stage of life instead of enjoying their well-earned rest. Each time they have been deceived by the government when it comes to proposals to improve their material status or rights. Hundreds of thousands of workers working for the minimum wage are no better off because it guarantees them poverty in the future, with the shamefully low pensions that await them after retirement,” it says.

“The government also shows no understanding for young people, even when it comes to the possibility of recognising the years of regular study as part of the working years, which has long been possible in many EU member states, the very countries to which our best-educated people are literally fleeing. With the threat of strike action, 250,000 state and public sector workers recently won a significant pay rise, which we support, but we cannot accept that pensioners have once again been forgotten and are getting poorer with every ‘record’ pension adjustment.”

More and more pensioners are literally forced to rummage in rubbish bins

“We cannot threaten to go on strike, but we can take to the streets and squares and finally show that pensioners are a force to be respected. What kind of society do we live in when the government considers it normal that more than half of pensioners receive a pension that they can barely survive on, that more and more pensioners are queuing outside soup kitchens, that many are literally forced to rummage in rubbish bins and that more and more pensioners are forced to look for extra work?”

“Pensioners, we invite you to respond in large numbers, and by participating in the demonstration together, we will show the strength with which we will tell the government clearly and loudly that we have had enough of imposed poverty, that we want pensions that are sufficient for a life of dignity, and that we want a government that knows how to solve the problem of growing poverty among pensioners and is willing to do so,” reads the “Pensioners Together” bloc.