Croatia’s Electoral Commission publishes valid candidate lists, official campaigning begins

Official campaigning for the 17 April parliamentary election began after 5 PM on Saturday after the State Electoral Commission posted on its website the valid candidate lists submitted by political parties and groups of voters.

A total of 165 slates are competing in 11 constituencies, while 17 candidates are running in Constituency 12, where national minorities elect their MPs.

State Electoral Commission receives fewer slates for parliamentary polls than in 2020

Compared with the last parliamentary election in 2020, there are 27 fewer candidate lists, Commission spokesman and member Slaven Hojski said.

The largest number of slates, 18, were submitted in Constituency 9 and the lowest, eight, in Constituency 11, where the diaspora elects its MPs.