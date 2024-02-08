Draft EP Resolution expresses concern over Serbia elections

Podijeli :

FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP / ilustracija

The draft European Parliament resolution on Serbia which is due to be debated this week expressed serious concern over the way the December 17 elections were organized and called for an independent investigation into reported irregularities.

The draft urged the European Commission to call for an expert mission to assess post-election developments. It expressed concern over the attacks by Serbian state officials on international election observers.

The resolution called the Serbian authorities to implement all ODIHR recommendations. It expressed concern over the lack of media pluralism in Serbia and added that access to pre-accession funding should be used as a tool to stop the media freedom situation from deteriorating further.

It called the European Union to co-facilitate an internal and meaningful dialogue in Serbia between the government and the opposition in order to overcome the current climate of deep political polarisation, adding that it considers the European Parliament to be the most suitable institution to act as a constructive facilitator.

Read the full text of the draft resolution here.