Environmentalist NGOs push for more efficient rules against single-use plastics

Boris HORVAT / AFP /ilustracija

Several environmentalist associations that make up a platform against pollution by single-use plastics on Friday called on the ministry of economy and sustainable development to adopt more efficient rules against single-use plastics.

A petition launched by Greenpeace for banning lightweight plastic bags has been signed by over 65,000 citizens. The petition has been part of a broader campaign for drastically reducing single-use plastics and for incentivising reusable and refillable alternatives, Petra Andric of Greenpeace said in a press release.

The platform expresses dissatisfaction with the current rules and measures regulating the single-use plastic bags.

The NGOs urge the ministry to adopt new rules as a key document in a bid to reduce single-use plastic waste.